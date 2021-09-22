ARUCAD attended the online Summer School Event organised by MUNA

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) participated in the first summer school event organised by MUNA (Mediterranean and Middle East University Network), which was created with the participation of 27 universities in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The first summer school event entitled “Expanding Blue in the Mediterranean” organised by the MUNA network, which was created with the participation of 27 different universities in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, of which only ARUCAD from Cyprus and two universities from Turkey are members, took place online from 13th – 16th September 2021.

The Coordinator of the event, which was called “The First MUNA Summer School”, was Prof. Dr. Dr. Gilberto Sammartino from Naples Federico II University. In the online event, ARUCAD’s Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nezahat Doğan made a presentation entitled “Gender Inequality in Muslim Countries: Myths and Realities”. ARUCAD Architecture Department faculty member Assist. Prof. Tina Davoodi made a presentation entitled “Exploring the Determinants of Housing Satisfaction in Historical Urban Neighborhoods: Sustainability of the City Surrounded by Walls-Famagusta, Northern Cyprus Example”.

In addition to ARUCAD, representatives of 27 different universities from 13 countries including Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Albania, Algeria, Kosovo, Palestine, Libya, Jordan and Italy contributed to the event with their presentations.

With the contract signed in Naples-Italy in 2015 and renewed in March this year, MUNA aims to improve the quality of education and research by establishing a union among the universities in the Mediterranean Region by exchanging lecturers and students, opening joint programs and carrying out scientific projects among 27 universities included in the cooperation network. It is an educational network that aims to increase.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)