Turkey strongly condemn attitude of Greek Cypriot Administration

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We strongly condemn this anachronistic, hostile and unacceptable attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration.”

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the instruction given by the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Education to tear up the page about Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of Turkish Republic, from a textbook taught in schools

In the written statement made by the Ministry, the instruction reveals the radical level of the distorted mentality of the Greek Cypriot Administration towards Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. It was also noted in the statement “We strongly condemn this anachronistic, hostile and unacceptable attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration.”

It was also added that the latest action of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which has been responsible for the deadlock of the Cyprus issue for years, demonstrates that they do not have tolerance not only to share the power and the wealth, but even to live together with the Turkish Cypriots on the Island.

It was reported that the Ministry of Education in the Greek Cypriot Administration sent a circular letter to the secondary education teachers to “tear up” the 36th page, which includes the chapter on Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, before distributing the book, entitled “Oxford Discover Futures 3 Workbook”, to students.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office