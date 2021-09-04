Animal care

Public Notice: Hope4Pets AGM on 21st September 2021

K.K.T.C. HAYVANLAR IÇIN UMUT DERNEĞI / HOPE FOR PETS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

21 SEPTEMBER  2021 / TUESDAY

 AGENDA:

  1. Opening and Formation of the Meeting Management Board
  2. A moment of silence
  3. President’s Speech, Presentation and Exoneration of the Annual Report
  4. Presentation and Exoneration of Financial Report
  5. Election of President and Board of Management
  6. Election of the President of the Penal and Disciplinary Boards and the Supervisory Board
  7. Wishes and Requests
  8. Closing

Note: The meeting will be held at 19.30 on the specified date, at the home of the president of the association, Mrs. Stephanie Harrison-Croft.

Address :  24/11 Nergis Sokak, Bellapais

K.K.T.C. HAYVANLAR IÇIN UMUT DERNEĞI / HOPE FOR PETS

OLAĞAN GENEL KURULU

21 EYLÜL  2021/ SALI

 GÜNDEM:

  1. Açılış ve Başkanlık Divanının Oluşumu
  2. Saygı Duruşu
  3. Başkanın Konuşması, Faaliyet Raporunun Sunumu ve Aklanması
  4. Mali Raporun Sunumu ve Aklanması
  5. Başkan ve Yönetim Kurulu Seçimi
  6. Ceza ve Disiplin Kurulu Başkanı ile Denetleme Kurulu Seçimi
  7. Dilek ve Temenniler
  8. Kapanış

 Not: Toplantı belirtilen tarihte saat 19:30 da dernek başkanı sayin Stephanie Harrison-Croft un evinde yapilacaktir.

Adres :  24/11 Nergis Sokak, Bellapais

