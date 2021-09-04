Public Notice: Hope4Pets AGM on 21st September 2021

K.K.T.C. HAYVANLAR IÇIN UMUT DERNEĞI / HOPE FOR PETS
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
21 SEPTEMBER 2021 / TUESDAY
AGENDA:
- Opening and Formation of the Meeting Management Board
- A moment of silence
- President’s Speech, Presentation and Exoneration of the Annual Report
- Presentation and Exoneration of Financial Report
- Election of President and Board of Management
- Election of the President of the Penal and Disciplinary Boards and the Supervisory Board
- Wishes and Requests
- Closing
Note: The meeting will be held at 19.30 on the specified date, at the home of the president of the association, Mrs. Stephanie Harrison-Croft.
Address : 24/11 Nergis Sokak, Bellapais
K.K.T.C. HAYVANLAR IÇIN UMUT DERNEĞI / HOPE FOR PETS
OLAĞAN GENEL KURULU
21 EYLÜL 2021/ SALI
GÜNDEM:
- Açılış ve Başkanlık Divanının Oluşumu
- Saygı Duruşu
- Başkanın Konuşması, Faaliyet Raporunun Sunumu ve Aklanması
- Mali Raporun Sunumu ve Aklanması
- Başkan ve Yönetim Kurulu Seçimi
- Ceza ve Disiplin Kurulu Başkanı ile Denetleme Kurulu Seçimi
- Dilek ve Temenniler
- Kapanış
Not: Toplantı belirtilen tarihte saat 19:30 da dernek başkanı sayin Stephanie Harrison-Croft un evinde yapilacaktir.
Adres : 24/11 Nergis Sokak, Bellapais
Categories: Animal care, Information, Social news
Leave a Reply