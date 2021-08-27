Preparations starting in Girne for opening of Schools

Cleaning and spraying works carried out every year in Schools by Girne Municipality Teams continues.

Girne Municipality cleaning teams have started to work on spraying, weed cleaning and garden zone cleaning, together with the general cleaning work in all schools in the Girne region. The cleaning teams of the Municipality continue cleaning works at Bellapais Kindergarten, Osman Türkay Kindergarten, Mustafa Çağatay Primary School, 19 Mayıs TMK, Hasan Cafer Primary School, Karakum Kindergarten, and Anafartalar High School. In the coming days, the teams will continue their work at 23 Nisan Primary School, Maarif Kindergarten, Oğuz Veli Secondary School and Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School. Girne Municipality health teams have also made a spraying program in the schools.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement, “With the opening of schools while the Covid-19 pandemic continues, our teams carry out the cleaning works carried out every year in order to create a hygienic and clean environment for our students. We are doing our duty, and ask our community not to neglect being vaccinated for the health of you and your family.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality