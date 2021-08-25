Saner received Özekmekçi

TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner received Kemal Özekmekçi at the Prime Ministry, who is one of the successful bodybuilding and fitness athletes of the TRNC, and became the world champion in the “Transformation” category at the “WBFF 2021” World Tour Championship held in Las Vegas, USA.

Prime Minister Saner congratulated Özekmekçi due to his success, and expressed that Özekmekçi achieved the championship with his outstanding effort, perseverance and determination in the international competition. Stating that his achievements in the field of sports opened new doors to young people and encouraged them to achieve more success by motivating them, the Prime Minister emphasised that such achievements are very important for our country’s youth and sports.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office