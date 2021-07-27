Short film “Teslimat” won 1st prize at 44th Elche Film Festival

The short film “Delivery”, directed by Doğuş Özokutan, which was selected for the Spanish Academy Awards (GOYA), won the “Best International Short Film” award at the 44th Elche International Independent Film Festival.

The award is described as the “biggest award” given to foreign films competing in the categories of animation, documentary and fiction films by Elche, one of the oldest festivals in Spain.

The festival is considered one of the most prestigious cinema events in Spain.

Source TRNC Public Information Office