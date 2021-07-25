President Tatar also condemns UNSC President’s statement

Statement by the Presidency of the TRNC

We consider the statement made by the President of the United Nations Security Council on July 23, 2021, which has been issued in the face of pressure from the Greek Cypriot side and Greece, as unprincipled. While the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued a statement on this matter, we would like to reiterate the following points.

Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) of the United Nations Security Council and the statement of the President of the Security Council dated October 9, 2020, are aimed at preventing the settlement of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants and, in order to facilitate this, the transfer of the said area to the administration of the UN.

The transfer of the said area to UN administration was thus envisaged as a means to prevent the settlement of Varosha by people other than its former inhabitants.

The Turkish Cypriot side is in fact fulfilling the aim stipulated in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions by opening the door to facilitate the return of the inhabitants of Varosha through the internationally-sanctioned Immovable Property Commission.

Since the Turkish Cypriot side will open the fenced-off area of Varosha exclusively to its inhabitants in accordance with international law, the transfer of the area to UN administration in the way it has been envisaged in the aforementioned resolutions, that is, in order to make this possible, is now irrelevant.

The statement made by the President of the Security Council on July 23, 2021, under pressure from the Greek Cypriot side, thus overlooks the purpose of the relevant resolutions, instead highlighting the transfer of Varosha to UN administration, thereby obstructing the prompt realisation of the main objective.

For this reason, we condemn the statement of the President of the Security Council which amounts to an attempt to obstruct the granting of restitution of properties in the fenced-off part of Varosha to those claimants.

On the other hand, while the UN Secretary-General acknowledged at the last Geneva meeting that there is no common ground to start formal negotiations between the two sides, and while UN Senior Official Jane Holl Lute is involved in efforts to find such common ground, we see a serious inconsistency in the statement of the President of the Security Council, where it is stated that the Security Council reaffirms its commitment to an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement in accordance with the wishes of so-called “Cypriot people”, based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as set out in relevant Security Council resolutions.

We would like to take this opportunity to underline the fact that there are two peoples and two sovereign States in Cyprus with sovereign equality and equal international status.

President Ersin Tatar will continue to pursue his efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable, win-win settlement in Cyprus on the basis of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side based on the proposal he submitted at the five-plus-UN informal meeting held in Geneva.