Minister Ataoğlu received a thank you for giving support

Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu received Ezcan Özsoy, President of the Northern Cyprus Foundation for the Protection of Environment and Cultural Heritage, and Kadriye Güneş, President of Nicosia Central Lions Club.

At the reception, on June 5, World Environment Day, within the scope of the “Plant an Olive Sapling and Have a Bird’s Nest” campaign, which was carried out within the framework of the Cooperation Protocol signed between the Northern Cyprus Environment and Cultural Heritage Protection Foundation and the Forestry Department, bird nests were brought to the Kalkanlı-Tepebaşı Fire area.

Foundation President Özsoy presented a plaque of appreciation to Minister Ataoğlu for his contributions to the event.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment