The TRNC is at a point of no return

Statement of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Turkish Cypriot side has always participated, in a constructive manner, in the negotiations carried out with the purpose of reaching a mutually acceptable agreement on the Cyprus issue. Its acceptance of the Annan Plan in 2004 and openings in the process leading up to the Crans-Montana Conference in 2017 are the most notable manifestations of its constructive approach. Similarly, it has also positively approached the ideas concerning the Confidence Building Measures, including the fenced-off area of Maraş/Varosha. On the other hand, the Greek Cypriot side, whose sole aim is to perpetuate the comfort zone provided by the status quo, has adopted a rejectionist stance vis-à-vis the negotiations on Cyprus issue as well as the proposals for Confidence Building Measures.

With a view to achieving a win-win outcome, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been taking positive steps concerning the fenced-off area of Maraş, which has become the symbol of the status quo. As the TRNC Presidency and our Ministry have stated on every occasion, the decisions on fenced-off area of Maraş, which is part of our territory, are taken by the relevant authorities of our State in line with the international law and respect for the rights of property owners. In spite of the utmost significance we attach to the property rights, the statements by the officials of some countries as well as international and regional organisations backing the Greek Cypriot side’s unfounded allegations are unfortunate. These statements are not only unfortunate but also obstruct a mutually acceptable and sustainable agreement to be reached on the Island of Cyprus that will pave the way to restore stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Cypriot side has been making every effort to perpetuate the status quo, which is in its favour, and further deepen the isolation imposed upon the Turkish Cypriot people. The support given by the officials of certain countries as well as international and regional organisations to the federal settlement model, which has repeatedly failed, serves nothing but the continuation of the status quo on the Island.

Given the failure in the negotiations for 50 years, the Turkish Cypriot side remains determined to do its utmost within the framework of its proposal envisaging the establishment of a cooperative relationship once its inherent rights of sovereign equality and equal international status are secured. The Turkish Cypriot side believes that this proposal is the only settlement paradigm reflecting the realities on the Island, which could render a settlement possible, and that a settlement to be reached within the framework of this proposal would also restore the stability in our region.

We are at a point of no return. The sooner this fact is acknowledged and absorbed, the sooner the circumstances conducive to a win-win outcome will emerge.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office