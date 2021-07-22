The EU continues to make biased statements in support of the RoC

Statement of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Today (20 July 2021) Josep Borrell, the Vice President of the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has once again made a biased statement in support of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus. Borrell’s statement regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş/Varosha has once again displayed the unwillingness of the EU to remain impartial regarding the Cyprus issue.

The fenced-off area of Maraş falls within the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and as any other State, our State also has absolute sovereignty over its territory. The decision regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş that has been taken by our President and Government and announced by our President on this very important day for the Turkish Cypriot People should be interpreted in this context.

Just like our decision at this stage to partially lift the military status in the fenced-off area of Maraş, our future decisions will undoubtedly be taken with absolute respect for property rights.

The statements of the EU officials, who continue their unconditional support to the Greek Cypriot Administration, no longer have any moral significance.

It is futile for Borrell to refer, against the will of the Turkish Cypriot People, to the UN Security Council Resolutions which have already become a relic of the past, The Turkish Cypriot People have decided on the solution model for the Cyprus issue. This decision is based on the respect of the equal sovereignty and the equal international status of the TRNC. Sooner or later the EU will comprehend this fact.

We emphasise once again on this special day that we are determined to protect our legitimate rights and interests together with Motherland Turkey, despite the threatening statements of the EU, which is not even acknowledging the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office