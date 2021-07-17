Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops continue

Summer holiday children’s workshops organised by Girne Municipality continued with Children’s Yoga. Children meeting at Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Public Beach, Children’s Yoga was held under the direction of Ayşe Öztoprak. The event, which was supported by the Girne Municipality Youth Platform, witnessed colourful scenes.
According to the statement, children were given instruction about posture and breathing techniques in children’s yoga, led by trainer Ayşe Öztoprak, while children were shown practical yoga poses that are beneficial for the spine, with stories, instructive yoga games, balance and breathing exercises.
The activities will continue with a jewelry workshop for children aged 8-15 at the Social Life Center on Thursday, July 15, 2021, between 10:00 and 12:00.
EVENTS WILL CONTINUE
Jewelry Workshop
Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Center
Age: 8-15
Archery in the Castle (In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)
Date: 17 July 2021
Time: 10.00-14.00
Location: Kyrenia Castle
Age: 7-18
Sailing Workshop (in cooperation with Camp Cyprus)
Date: 27 July 2021
Time: 14.00-16.00
Location: Less Ambasadeur Girne Marina
Age: 8-15
Mandala Workshop
Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Center
Age: 8-15
Stone Painting Workshop
Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Center
Age: 8-15
Ceramics Workshop
Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2021
Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Center
Age: 6-12
Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow Play
Date: 10 August 2021
Time: 20.00-22.00
Venue: Ozanköy Football Field
Age: 6-12
Paint your pot – plant your flower
Date: August 12, 2021 Thursday
Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Center
Age: 8-15
Dance Workshop
Date: 17 August 2021
Time: 10.00-12.00
Venue: Girne Municipality Art Gallery Age: 10-15
Street Basketball (In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)
Date: 20-22 August 2021
Time: 14.00-16.00 Age: U-10, U 12, U 14, U 16, U 18
Venue: Girne Municipality Tennis Courts
Tent Camp
Date: 26-28 August 2021
Time: 09.00 (Get the bus in the Bal shed parking lot)
Location: Karaagac
Age: 9-15
