Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops continue

Summer holiday children’s workshops organised by Girne Municipality continued with Children’s Yoga. Children meeting at Karaoğlanoğlu Antis Public Beach, Children’s Yoga was held under the direction of Ayşe Öztoprak. The event, which was supported by the Girne Municipality Youth Platform, witnessed colourful scenes.

According to the statement, children were given instruction about posture and breathing techniques in children’s yoga, led by trainer Ayşe Öztoprak, while children were shown practical yoga poses that are beneficial for the spine, with stories, instructive yoga games, balance and breathing exercises.

The activities will continue with a jewelry workshop for children aged 8-15 at the Social Life Center on Thursday, July 15, 2021, between 10:00 and 12:00.

EVENTS WILL CONTINUE

Jewelry Workshop

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Archery in the Castle (In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)

Date: 17 July 2021

Time: 10.00-14.00

Location: Kyrenia Castle

Age: 7-18

Sailing Workshop (in cooperation with Camp Cyprus)

Date: 27 July 2021

Time: 14.00-16.00

Location: Less Ambasadeur Girne Marina

Age: 8-15

Mandala Workshop

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Stone Painting Workshop

Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Ceramics Workshop

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 6-12

Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow Play

Date: 10 August 2021

Time: 20.00-22.00

Venue: Ozanköy Football Field

Age: 6-12

Paint your pot – plant your flower

Date: August 12, 2021 Thursday

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Dance Workshop

Date: 17 August 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Venue: Girne Municipality Art Gallery Age: 10-15

Street Basketball (In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)

Date: 20-22 August 2021

Time: 14.00-16.00 Age: U-10, U 12, U 14, U 16, U 18

Venue: Girne Municipality Tennis Courts

Tent Camp

Date: 26-28 August 2021

Time: 09.00 (Get the bus in the Bal shed parking lot)

Location: Karaagac

Age: 9-15

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality