ATA Recycling Scheme is expanding with help from Creditwest Bank

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus is proud to help and contribute to the benefit of the environment by collecting and recycling plastic bottle tops.

Instigated by past association chairman Peal Mitchell and continued on by successive chairmen since, the association collects plastic bottle tops which it then converts into much needed items for the less fortunate amongst those in Northern Cyprus through the TRNC bottle top recycling initiative.

PLEASE help the association recycling scheme by donating your used plastic bottle tops to help the association provide items such as wheelchairs to those in need.

Your PLASTIC BOTTLE TOPS can be donated via Eziç Premier Restaurant in Girne, and at all the Girne region branches of Creditwest Bank in Alsancak, Ҫatalköy & Girne and in the very near future via another well respected local business (details to be announced soon).

Whilst Blue plastic bottle tops are preferred, clear plastic bottle tops are also acceptable.

Don’t throw your plastic bottle tops into the rubbish, do something constructive with them, by donating them to our association and thereby do your little bit for the environment.

Why Recycle; Recycling plastic means reduced quantum of plastic waste. This in turn reduces pollution and saves a lot of animal species crucial to the food chain. Manufacturing of plastic from scratch requires much more energy compared to producing products from recycled plastic. Plastic Recycling helps to reduce energy usage, it reduces the consumption of fresh raw materials, it reduces the water pollution and air pollution (from landfilling) by reducing the need for conventional waste disposal and it reduces greenhouse gases emissions.

As a direct result of the association’s Recycling Scheme for plastic bottle tops, the association recently presented the Orthopaedic Disabled Association in Lefkosa with a wheelchair.

Between us ALL lets each and every one of us try and do something positive for the future not only of our planet but for those that follow on after us. Do your little bit today – save your plastic bottle tops and donate them to our association!

Current Association Chairman, Philip Lloyd, said “If we all do the little act of saving the blue plastic bottle tops from all the bottled water we buy, and then by donating them to our association everybody can rightly claim to be not only doing something positive in helping our environment improve but also know that the little act they have done will help the disabled amongst us as well”.

As of 1st July 2021. Further cementing the co-operation that exists between the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus and Creditwest Bank, the ATA’s successful Blue Bottle Top Recycling Scheme has been re-vamped. With members of the public now able to donate their own blue plastic bottle tops to the ATA’s recycling scheme at Creditwest bank branches in Alsancak, Ҫatalköy and Girne, plus in the future at other branches as this initiative evolves.

Association Chairman Philip Lloyd, thanked Creditwest bank for allowing collection containers to be placed in their branches and thereby making it easier for everyone to have access to a local donation place for their blue plastic bottle tops.

Philip said “In particular the association would like to thank Figen Kaymak of Creditwest bank for helping further strengthen the cooperation between our two very environmentally aware TRNC institutions in which we are both committed to helping look after Northern Cyprus’s environment for our future generations. Both my association and Creditwest have in 2020 planted forests in our country and both see Creditwest joining our recycling scheme as a positive and progressive action and another step towards a greener landscape for all of us”.

Figen Kaymak Creditwest bank’s National Expat Manager, said” Creditwest bank for a long time just like the ATA have been focused and aware of the needs for everybody to do their bit to help the environment. We are pleased to be able to join forces with the ATA in their recycling scheme which has been in existence for a number of years, and hope to help their blue plastic bottle tops recycling scheme grow and becoming even more successful”.

Both association Chairman Philip and Figen make the plea; Don’t throw plastic blue bottle tops into the rubbish, do something constructive with them, by donating them to the ATA and Creditwest Bank recycling cooperation and thereby do your little bit for the environment!

Deniz Oralman, Creditwest Alsancak branch Manager, said “My branch has a lot of expat customers who I am sure will donate their blue plastic bottle tops to the scheme once they see the container – l certainly will be!”.

At the Girne branch of Creditwest Buket Edel, said “Joining the ATA in this scheme is great and to have a collection container at our branch is wonderful for both our fellow employees and customers alike”. Whilst Natalia Yildrim said, “This is a great way to help our environment and feel as though you are doing something. It’ll certainly put our branch on the map as my colleagues alone drink lots of water a day so our plastic bottle tops will be going straight into the container”.

Creditwest Girne branch Manager Caner Demirciğlu said, ” I am pleased my branch has been chosen to have an ATA blue plastic bottle top recycling container, we are an inner city branch so are well aware of the effects pollution has on the enviroment. I am sure our customers will see our joining forces with the ATA as a progressive step and will donate their blue plastic bottle tops at every opportunity!

Source: https://angloturkishassociation.com/charity-projects/ata-recycling-scheme/