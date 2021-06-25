Erhan Arıklı attended 4th Energy and Economy Ministerial Meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı attended the 4th Energy and Economy Ministerial Meeting of Islamic Countries.

According to the statement of the press office of the Ministry, representatives of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and TRNC took part in the meeting which was held online.

Erhan Arıklı represented the TRNC in the online Azerbaijan Energy Forum.

Arıklı stated that in the current process, the Eastern Mediterranean will become one of the regions with the most important energy resources in the world and the fight for sharing in the region will continue for a long time. Arıklı also noted that although the TRNC is not recognised, it is one of the most important members in the region.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office