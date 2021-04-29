Rotary Club (RCKC) built a Pollinator and Insect Hotel

Readers mail….

Terim Erdemlier, the Executive Secretary and PR Chair…

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan….

In accordance with the project titled as “The Pollinator Project of Rotary Cyprus” (Climate Change and Biodiversity in Cyprus) Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan has taken the first step in building the FIRST pollinator garden in Northern Cyprus and the pollinator garden was built in Alsancak, Kyrenia on 24th April, 2021.

This project is regarded as one of the most significant projects realised to date as it is related to the FUTURE of HUMANITY.

The Simple Truth: We Cannot Live Without Them!

In addition to our Pollinator Garden, we have put an Insect Hotel to host our pollinators and created a mini-ecosystem. #Whatisaninsecthotel?

An insect hotel, also known as a bug hotel or insect house, is a manmade structure created to provide shelter for insects.

#WhyDoWeNeedInsects?

Pollinators are vital to creating and maintaining the habitats and ecosystems that many animals rely on for food and shelter. Worldwide, over half the diet of fats and oils comes from crops pollinated by animals. They facilitate the reproduction in 90% of the world’s flowering plants.

In short, WE CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT THEM!