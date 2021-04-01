Queen of Volleyball, Merve Çelebi, was guest of Levent College

One of the most important athletes trained in our country, Turkish National Beach Volleyball Team and the Turkish National Snow Volleyball Team at the midfielder Balkan championship, European championship and has entered a large number of Turkey championships, Merve Chalabi, had an online panel discussion with students at Levent College.

Çelebi, who attracted the attention of the students with her sympathetic attitude in the conversation, conveyed her sports life from the past to the present, answered the questions that the students were curious about and made recommendations. She emphasised to Levent College students that they should struggle for their goals, they can stop when they are tired, they may face difficulties, but whatever happens, they should not give up.

At the end of the conversation, Merve Çelebi promised the students that they will meet face to face when it comes time to return to schools after the pandemic period.

Source (Turkish) Levent College