Girne Municipality brings Children’s Theatre online

The 3rd Children’s Theatre Festival will be held between 2nd-30th April 2021 when Girne Municipality hosts children with 14 different plays to be published on their Facebook Page.

As part of the measures taken due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Girne Municipality continues to organise many activities on the digital platform. In this context, Girne Municipality offers theatre plays to the liking and impression of children on 2nd-30th April 2021 with the theme of “Let’s Watch the Theatre in Our Homes, Children” on its Facebook page.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality Culture and Art Branch, theatre plays prepared by TRNC State Theatres, Nicosia Municipality Theatre, Karşıyaka Municipality Children’s Theatre, Mask Land Theatre, Theatre Applause, İzel Seylani Theatre groups between 2nd – 30th April 2021 on Girne Municipality’s Facebook page. It was announced that they will meet with the children.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said ; “We have made all the preparations for our children to watch our Children’s Theatres Festival from their homes, through our Municipality’s social media Facebook page. In this period we are going through difficult times, we will allow our children to watch 14 different theatre plays, each more beautiful than the other, between 2nd-30th April in order to make a small impression on their lives.

TRNC State Theatres, Our Sister Municipality Karşıyaka Municipality Children’s Theatre, Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Mask Black Theatre, Theatre Applause, İzel Seylani theatre plays, will contribute to our Digital Children’s Theatres Festival. I invite all of our children to watch theatre plays from their homes, I embrace them all with love and wish them to be happy and healthy ”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality