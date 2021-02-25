Latest news of recycling packaging in Karmi

Readers mail….

Jules Hall…

Hi Chris, I hope that you are well? I promised you that I would keep you informed as to the progress of the packaging recycling scheme in Karmi. The residents have all been fully committed to reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfill and we managed to fill the cage over the last week with recyclable plastics, aluminium and steel cans.

I have inserted below a post I put up on FaceBook last night and I have to say the response has been overwhelming! There is quite clearly an appetite to develop more of the schemes across TRNC.

“Following the successful launch of a recycling scheme in Karmi at the end of last year ASM Recycling Ltd came to the village yesterday to empty the cage of all the recyclable material that had been collected since the scheme was launched late last year.

The cage 4mx2mx2m, a bespoke design by Arman Metals, had been filled by the residents of the village (and other TRNC residents who wanted to participate in the scheme) who had diligently cleaned, crushed, and sorted the items into 4 different coloured bags.

The bags are filled as follows:

Blue bags: PET bottles e.g., milk, fizzy drink bottles, clear yoghurt pot lids. (recycling logo no. 1)

Yellow bags – HDPE, LDPE and PP e.g. detergent bottles, bleach bottles, shampoo and conditioner bottles, hard plastic cheese & ice cream containers, some yoghurt pots and supermarket carrier bags. (Recycling logos 2, 4 and 5).

Green bags – aluminium drink cans e.g. Efes, Coca Cola.

Black bags – steel cans such as dog/cat food, tinned tomatoes, chickpeas, baked beans etc.

ASM Recycling Ltd, whose factory is based in Haspolat, shred or pelletise the plastics into a form that can be used in re-processing the material. 40% of this material will be used by manufacturers in TRNC who will produce products such as broom heads, buckets, and plastic chairs.

The cans and tins are crushed, baled and shipped to Turkey where they are made into different metal products e.g. bicycles, metal garden chairs.

The scheme is managed by the residents of Karmi but it is fully supported and sponsored by the KSVC, Karaman Özel Köy Komitesi.

This and the scheme at Çatalköy are the only schemes in TRNC where the material actually gets recycled and doesn’t end up in landfill.

If anyone would like to join the scheme, then please do send me a PM and we can organise bags etc.

Best wishes Jules”

Editors note: For more information about Karmi Village launching a packaging collection and recycling scheme refer to the article below.