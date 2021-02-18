Talking Round North Cyprus Podcasts are now online

Introduction by Chris Elliott…

Our good friend Roger Bara who has shared contributions with CyprusScene has made us aware of a fascinating new project he has started with his friend Sara Palmer as under.

“I’ve just started producing a podcast about North Cyprus with my former BBC colleague and great friend Sara Palmer, who has an apartment here, although she still lives in the U.K.

We are both great fans of the country, warts and all!, and want to share all aspects of life, living, and holidaying here.

Would love plenty of support as we get this project going, and would be very happy to hear from anyone who would like to contribute on any subject concerning North Cyprus.

Hope you enjoy it….the first two episodes are now available.”

Editor’s Note: In the weeks ahead we hope to be able to promote news of new podcasts as they are published by Sarah and Roger and in the meanwhile for those that want to make contact with Talking Round North Cyprus please place your details in the contact box below.