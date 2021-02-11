Girne Municipality continues its COVID -19 spraying work

In respect of the measures taken against the Corona Virus pandemic, which threatens the world, the Municipality of Girne routinely continues its spraying activities in various parts of the city.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality regarding the effect of the Corona virus (Covid-19), which affects the whole world, and continues in our country, information was given that the health teams affiliated with the Municipality of Girne routinely continue their spraying activities in various parts of the city. Every day, disinfection works are continuing in the New Port passenger halls, New Port Authority, New Port Customs Building, Girne Municipality New Service Building, District Governorship, Leymosun Culture House, Girne Municipality Social Life Center, Girne Police Station and Village Headquarters.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that all the measures taken for the health of the people continue to increase. Güngördü stated that the Covid-19 pandemic is still continuing and in this context, they are expanding all the necessary measures within the framework of possibilities. Pointing out that spraying efforts are continuing in various parts of the city, Güngördü noted that in order to overcome the pandemic with the least damage, our people should take into account all warnings and maintain their sensitivity with regard to masks, social distance and hygiene.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality