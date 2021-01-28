TRNC Football Season to begin on 26th August

By Richard Beale…….

A recent meeting was held in Lefkoşa between the President of the Turkish Cypriot Football Federation Mr Hasan Sertoğlu and sports reporters concerning the likely restart of the TRNC football leagues.

If there are no further extraordinary developments regarding Covid 19 it is hoped that the 2021-22 football leagues will begin on 26th August. On 20th August the Yenicami – Magusa Türk Güçü Super Cup match will be played. After that, the Kıbrıs Cup matches will be played in between the League games, with matches starting in the evening.

Mr Sertoğlu added that they have been waiting for the arrival of the vaccine before deciding on the start dates of the football season.

President of the Turkish Cypriot Football Federation Mr Hasan Sertoğlu addressing sports journalists (photo Areana Sporkolik.com)

To quote him “The vaccination is essential not only for football, but also for the country’s tourism, economy, people to take home bread and go back to the old days. Football will start this year”.

Football teams will, unfortunately, have to start their major preparations for the new season in July, which of course is one of the hottest times of the year. They have 6 months between now and July when Covid allows them to train and play the occasional friendly match, to reach some level of fitness before the hard work really begins.

At least we have a start date, hopefully, Covid will be a thing of the past and we can look forward to the new season.