Girne Municipality cleaned the sea in the Old Harbour

Cleaning teams affiliated to Girne Municipality removed various wastes that caused pollution in the sea in the Girne Old Harbour area on Tuesday 12th January..

In the statement made by the Municipality, the cleaning teams went into the sea and removed many items of waste (nylon, plastic and glass bottles, wood, etc.). Emphasising that people visiting the area should be more careful in order to prevent these problems, the authorities asked the citizens and boat owners to be more sensitive about pollution in the environment.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality