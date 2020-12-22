Girne Municipality “Leymosunlu” book launch

Book lovers came together with İbrahim Yapıcıoğlu’s “Leymosunlu” book at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

Author İbrahim Yapıcıoğlu’s 5th book “Leymosunlu” was introduced at the book signing day at Girne Art Gallery on Saturday 19th December 2020 at 14.30. With the contributions of Girne Municipality, the book about Limassol people and culture was promoted, and pleasant conversations were held.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü emphasised that one of the most basic elements of the existence of the Turkish Cypriot in these lands is production, both by writing a book and by people who produce in any field. Stating that production is important in every field, Güngördü thanked the author Yapıcıoğlu on behalf of himself, the people of the city and the members of the municipal council, and wished his success to continue.

In his presentation, İbrahim Yapıcıoğlu stated that his book consists of events starting from the 1800’s until 1974, and while writing the book, adding his memories in Limassol, he exchanged information with living people one-to-one. Yapıcıoğlu stated that he can explain with his book “The people of Leymos” what Limassol is to future generations and for people who do not know Limassol. Author Yapıcıoğlu thanked everyone who attended and the Municipality of Girne who contributed to the promotion of the book.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality