EU has condemned itself to the imposition of the Greek Cypriots

A written statement has been published by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Results of the European Union (EU) Heads of State and Government Summit held on 10-11th December 2020.

In the statement it is mentioned: “We reject the biased and illegitimate attitude, especially on Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean and the regional issues, which we know the majority of the EU members does not adopt, but had to be put into the 10th December EU Summit Results due to solidarity and veto pressure.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office