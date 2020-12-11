Girne Municipality and Bel-Paz attend Health and Safety Training

Girne Municipality and Bel-Paz employees participated in the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Training.

At the meeting held at the Girne Municipality Cultural Center with the participation of 151 people, the employees were trained by Occupational Health and Safety Experts – Halil Erdim, Anıl Çağdan and Sıdıka Geylan. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü gave a speech before the training. In his speech, Mayor Güngördü pointed out that the goal is to reduce the risks as much as possible with training that raises awareness about occupational health and safety.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of such training and pointed out that the goal is to reduce the risks as much as possible with every training given to ensure occupational health and safety. Saying that 88% of accidents occurring are related to the human factor, Güngördü said, “Misconduct is mainly caused by ourselves. We need to study this correctly and educate ourselves.”

Post-training work for personnel who receive training on subjects that are directly related to employees include Basic Principles of Occupational Health and Safety, OHS Culture, Employee Obligations, Personal Protective Equipment, Physical Hazards, Heavy Loads and Messy Work Environments, Vehicle and Traffic, Working Outdoors, Biological and Chemical Hazards. A short film about health and safety was also shown.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality