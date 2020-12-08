Nazim Çavuşoğlu: No quarantine fee for student status visitors

TRNC Minister of National Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu stated that the quarantine fee will not be charged to anyone who comes to the country with student status.

Speaking at the General Council of the TRNC Assembly, Minister Çavuşoğlu said, “Anyone who comes to the country with student status whether a TRNC citizen or a foreigner, will not pay quarantine fees. The money will also be returned to those who have already made payment. As a student-friendly island, we will continue to show dedication to students”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office