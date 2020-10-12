Turkish Foreign Ministry statement regarding the Session of UN

Statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the Session of United Nations on “The Situation in Cyprus”.

Regarding the Session of United Nations Security Council on “The Situation in Cyprus” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The international community must take into account the events on the island and not the propaganda of the Greek Cypriot administration and evaluate the developments without prejudice”. The statement also stressed that Turkey fully supports the statement made by the Prime Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The statement also said that the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot authorities regarding the closed Maraş region does not create any unjust treatment and no change has been made in the status of the region opened for use. Therefore the claim that this resolution is contrary to the decisions of the UN Security Council does not reflect reality. The international community must take into account the events on the island and not the propaganda of the Greek Cypriot administration and evaluate the developments without prejudice. Defence of the status quo will not benefit either of the two communities that are co-owners of the island of Cyprus, nor will it contribute to the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office