TRNC schools opening gradually, quarantine extended to 1st Nov.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ministry of Health decided to apply new measures in connection with the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Health, quarantine has been extended until 1st November, schools will be opened gradually, restrictions on contact sports has been extended until 1st November, face-to-face education opportunity for applied courses to start in the Universities under the conditions of pandemics and also transportation for education to start under the conditions of pandemics.

All of the decisions taken by the Ministry are as follows;

“1. The quarantine decisions applied until 01 October 2020 will be extended until 01 November 2020 at 23:59.

Regarding Education and Training;

From 01 October 2020;

A) Pre-school (up to 5 years old) these schools will start full-time B) Primary School 1st and 2nd Grades will start alternately.

From 05 October 2020;

Primary School 3-4 and 5th Grades will start alternately.

From 12 October 2020;

Secondary schools and high schools (6-7-8-9-10-11 and 12th grades) will start alternately.

As of 12 October, 2020 private education institutions (private teaching institutions, study centres, course centres etc.) will be opened again on the condition that social distance, hygiene and other protective measures are applied.

In the applied departments of our universities where face-to-face education is required, training can be carried out provided that the pandemic rules (social distance, hygiene and other protective measures) are complied with. However, students who will enter our country from B and C group countries will be able to enter the country by submitting the negative PCR test result, which is made within 0-120 hours before the boarding date, to the officers when they enter the TRNC. Those coming from countries in group B will stay in quarantine for 7 days, and those coming from countries in group C for 14 days.

Transportation to be made for educational purposes within the framework of the pandemic rules.

Regarding the measures to be applied in schools and classrooms, the guide prepared jointly by the Ministry of National Education and Culture and the Department of Primary Health Care will be applied. Limiting the class size to a maximum of 20 students in classrooms where rotational education will be implemented and planning the classroom order in a way that social distance, hygiene and other protective measures are implemented.

Boxing, wrestling, melee and martial arts sports branches will not be held until 01 November 2020.

It has been decided to start the training of the non-contact and low-risk sports categories as of 01 October 2020, and to hold competitions without spectators at a time deemed appropriate by the Federation after 15 October 2020. Periodic repetition of PCR tests according to the internal contamination and the number of cases of all athletes.

No meetings and mass meetings can be held.

Children’s playgrounds and parks will be opened from 01 October 2020.

If the number of cases continue to decrease in our country; it has been decided to open all workplaces and entertainment venues as of 17 October 2020, which have been closed until 01 October 2020, providing that PCR tests are carried out. It has been decided that all of the places opened are obliged to comply with the rules published beforehand, the district police boards will actively supervise them, and the places that do not comply with the rules will be subject to criminal proceedings within the scope of the Penal Code.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office