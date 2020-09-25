Girne Municipality, COVID-19 inspections with Ministry of Health

Girne Municipality and the Ministry of Health Inspected Markets, Restaurants and Cafes.

In respect of the inspections made, information received from the Girne Municipality Health Department noted that the operating permit, health record, general hygiene issues were checked, and 3 businesses were closed due to their deficiencies, and 1 business was confiscated. All enterprises which need to correct their deficiencies are given an average of 8 days, with follow-up checks to be made by the teams of Girne Municipality Health Department.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and said “We continue our work with responsibility and sensitivity about all the precautions to be taken for the health of our people. Today, we conducted inspections in restaurants, food sales and similar places (markets-cafes) together with authorised persons from the Ministry of Health. During the inspections, market and cafe officials and our teams in charge noted what kind of difficulties they suffered during this process, whether they took the necessary precautions for health compliance and how they could be protected against COVID-19.

Güngördü stated that our people should consider all warnings as a precaution and wash their hands frequently to protect them, and that a mask should be used continuously to cover the mouth and nose. He added “As a municipality, we carried out intensive studies to protect the health of our people with many practices we have implemented. I would like to invite all of our tradesmen to cooperate in order to take the necessary precautions, especially to comply with the rules on masks and hygiene, and wish all our people healthy days.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality