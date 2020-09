Winter office hours will start in public offices on Monday, 21st September 2020. This will continue until 9th May 2021. Winter working hours for the public offices are organised as; 08.00-12.30, 13.00-16.15 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and 08.00-12.30, and 13.00-17.30 on Thursday.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office