Another 2020 event cancelled in the TRNC

Sadly another event has had to be cancelled due to the restrictions in the TRNC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laurence Floyd has had no alternative but to cancel the last of his events in 2020.

Readers Mail

From Laurence Floyd ….

Hi everyone

Sadly I must advise that due to the ongoing travel restrictions and latest ‘social distancing’ missives from the government, we have had to cancel the event that was due to take place on October 13th at the Colony Hotel.

The Colony Hotel will in fact be closed I understand until probably 1st October, and of course no guarantee that it will re-open then. This is sad news for all those hard working people affected.

It is also sad for Tulips who are in desperate need of funds, with some patients missing treatments, and others facing poverty due to unemployment

So it looks like we can forget 2020. On a positive note we will look to try and schedule some first class entertainment for you all in April, and of course we have postponed the Platinum Abba concert to June 23rd next year

In the meantime stay safe and try not to get too frustrated during these surreal times.

Best regards

Laurence