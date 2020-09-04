COVID-19 tests were performed on Girne Municipality Personnel.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, 80 personnel of Girne Municipality, who are constantly actively working and maintaining various services, were tested for COVID-19.

Girne Municipality, which has kept its measures at the highest level since the first day against the coronavirus epidemic that has affected the whole world, has tested its personnel at risk in order to protect both its own personnel and the public.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and noted that the Mayor and his staff, who are in direct contact with the citizens at the reception centre, the police units, all personnel in the cashiers department and all employees who are in direct contact with the public, have been tested through the Ministry of Health in line with their own wishes.

The Test results were Negative

Güngördü; “We constantly warn our staff working in our municipality to be careful about masks, distance and hygiene. The test results of our municipal personnel, who had a coronavirus tests in order to serve healthier and safer throughout the city, were negative. Hopefully, with the measures we have taken we will control this epidemic, which has become widespread.

I would like to thank the healthcare personnel and municipality employees who work devotedly in this process ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality