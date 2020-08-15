ARUCAD Students’ summer art exhibition opened

A selection of the works of the students of the Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Art Faculty was placed on display on Wednesday, 12th August at ARUCAD Art Space in Nicosia.

At the exhibition, the work of Bahire Akmandor, Güliz Baştaş, Mehveş Beyidoğlu, Elis Altan Ertepınar, Şenel Erosal, Behiye Aykız Koçanoğlu, Ali Ghorbani Moghaddam, Miriam Nassrallah, Tülay Pirgarioğlu, Helga Selina, Hatice Tezcan, Alena Vakuliuk, Elinlana Karepina, Turgut Yurtdaşuliuk was presented.

The exhibition can be visited at ARUCAD Art Space in Nicosia Mufti Raci Efendi Street between 10.00-17.00 until 28 August 2020.