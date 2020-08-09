Great night out for TFR at New Alvadar Restaurant and Bar, Lapta

In this past week, we received news from The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) who held one of their very successful social events which we are sharing below for our readers

From Ralph Kratzer….

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC….

Dear members of TFR!

Tuesday night the 4th August saw a happy bunch of TFR-members at the New Alvadar Restaurant & Bar in Lapta, having enormous fun with fine dining, dancing, and a short music quiz…

Pictures by our member Roger Holness: The lucky winner of the Music Quiz!

Here is what our Events Manager reported:

“On Tuesday evening members of the TFR gathered together at the New Alvadar Restaurant in Lapta to enjoy beautiful food cooked by chef Danny Wogan…..

Superb entertainment was laid on by James Smile (The Chosen)…. we had a lighthearted music quiz followed by music that got you up dancing… great toe tapping music that I’m sure everyone knew the words to… it belonged to yesteryear, that we all swear was the best!!! Prizes were won for the quiz… plus names pulled at random for the give away wine. Well done Helen Millar… she won the dinner for two, donated by Elif who also donated two bottles of wine.

A BIG Thank You to Elif, the new owner of Alvadar, who listened… we worked together to achieve the service and result that was wanted.

Elif has already talked to me about the next time…. some tweaks on her part… a new idea of food service in the theme of a 3 course pre ordered menu…

Watch out for the event notice… there will be limited spaces as last Tuesday night was a full house…. if my hearing was correct… requests for a re-run were fast and furious !!”