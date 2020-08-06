Greek Cypriot military exercises violates our territorial waters

Özersay: “Greek Cypriot side are doing military exercises that violate our territorial waters, this exercise is a provocative military move”

In his written statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay said: “We observe that the Greek Cypriot side are attempting to do some new provocative exercises following the 187 new military position moves.

While the preparations for celebrating the 56th anniversary of the Erenköy resistance are continuing, it has been determined that the seriously increasing provocations of the Greek Cypriot leadership recently has added a new one to its threatening actions.

We have learned that the Greek Cypriot side are attempting to conduct a naval exercise off Erenköy, which is the territory of the TRNC, on the 9th of August 2020, during which cannon shots would be made which is a direct violation of our territorial waters.

We have made the necessary initiatives in the presence of the UN to cancel this provocative act of the Greek Cypriot leadership. Özersay mentioned that the Turkish Cypriot side are closely following the developments regarding this provocative activity for violations of our territorial waters in consultation with our military institutions adding that this exercise is a provocative military move. If the Greek Cypriot side does not stop increasing the tension, we will take measures.

Özersay also stressed “As it is known, we sent a letter to the UN Centre in New York, and shared its information with the public, that 187 portable concrete structures that were placed by the Greek Cypriot leadership along the line of contact to gain military advantage was a hostile act and we asked for the structures to be cleared away immediately. At this point, we would like to emphasise that the Greek Cypriot leadership has been given time until mid-August to remove the mentioned structures”.

“Of course, as always, our position as the Turkish Cypriot side is not in the direction of increasing the tension but decreasing it. However, the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, who placed heavy weapons and structures on all crossing points, knowing the opportunity of even the Covid-19 pandemic, which deeply affected every corner of our world, and who did not avoid threatening civilian transitions with this action, are hostile. This attitude is a big mistake. I hope that the Greek side will put an end to this hostile attitude within the time allowed. Otherwise, we conveyed to the Greek Cypriot leadership through the United Nations that the necessary countermeasures would be taken and that we would respond at least at the same level” Özersay added.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office