Girne Municipality ready for the Kurban Holiday

Girne Municipality has taken precautions to serve the people of Girne during this Kurban holiday period.

Municipal teams, which will collect the garbage of the Markets, Kordonboyu, and Hotels, including the first day of the holiday, and will also provide cleaning services in accordance with its routine schedule.

Before the feast, the Zabıta police (municipality law enforcement) and the health branch will check the workplaces and restaurants in the city and also check unauthorised peddlers.

The Municipality, has taken measures in order to provide burial services during the feast, and has made the streets and cemeteries ready for visits.

Our citizens can call Girne Municipality on the phone numbers below for emergencies during the Kurban Bayram Holiday.

Public Works, Zoning……………….. …………0548 881 21 14

Cleaning Works …………………………………0533 860 59 73/0533 825 01 04

Water Works……………………………………..0542 882 11 18/0548 838 88 10

Sewerage Works ……………………………….0533 870 20 17

Funeral and Burial Works ……………………..0533 840 52 20

Zabıta (Law Enforcement) Services) ………..0548 882 21 20 – 0533 826 2547

Health Works…………………………………….0533 870 20 14

You can also call ALO 185 for any information and complaints within the boundaries of the town.

Girne Municipality celebrates the Kurban Sacrifice Festival with all our people of Girne, and wish them health and well-being.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality