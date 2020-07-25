Asphalting of the road between Görneç and Kalavaç is 2021 project

Tolga Atakan, Minister of Public Works and Transport, gave instructions to the Highways Department for asphalt work to start on the dirt road between Görneç and Kalavaç.

The road between Görneç and Kalavaç has become unusable in the winter months, and farmers who have fields on this route have difficulties with transportation.

Exploration work will be carried out by the Highways Department for the road, which is about three kilometers long, which will also allow direct vehicle access between the two villages.

Minister Atakan stated that improvement work is planned on the road this year, and the repair of the road and the damage to a road located near the Görneç Üçşehitler Stadium will be among the 2021 projects of the Highways Department.

Serdarlı Mayor Halil Kasım, Görneç Muhtar Nevzat Akçagil and Director of the Highways Department Serhan Kazmacı also attended the on-site visit by Minister Atakan.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Public Works and Transportation