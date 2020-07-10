Happy Garden, Ozankoy fund raising event for Greenhill Cemetery

We have received the following news of a fundraising appeal for the Greenhill Cemetery which we are sharing with our readers and hope many will support this fine event.

Readers mail…..

Tony Ray….

“Hi Chris

I would like to share with you news of a fundraising event for the Greenhill Cemetery.

Four entertainer acts are giving their time in support of this good cause and they are:

The 5,O’clock Shadows, The Chosen, Andy Reay, Chrissy.

The venue will be Happy Garden Restaurant in Ozankoy where there will be Bingo and a Raffle on Sunday 2nd August from 4.00 pm onwards.

To help with the fundraising there is an appeal for local businesses or individuals who may wish to donate prizes which it is hoped, will help boost donations

So far a local butcher and some nail bars have already offered prizes and further prize donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Editor’s note: Contact Tony Ray on 0542 826 6631 or Kate Davies on 0533 882 4736 for further information.”