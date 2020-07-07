“Earthlings and Roots”, “Worlds and Roots” Exhibition in Girne

Within the scope of the “Encouraging Youth to Art” Project of the Prime Ministry’s Anti-Drug Commission, the “Earthlings and Roots Exhibition”, which is composed of the works of a young person, and which is highly recommended, opens for art lovers in Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Thursday, 09 July at 17.00. All of our people are invited to the opening ceremony.

In the information given by the Municipality of Girne, the exhibition will be able to be visited during working hours until 13th July 2020.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü pointed out that the Anti-Drug Commission has carried out important projects on combating addictions in the country and expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation. Güngördü invited all people and art lovers to the exhibition opening, saying that he was happy to bring the exhibition to the people of Girne, which is a healing power of art, a good example of directing young people to culture and art.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality