“The effect of quarantine on people’s hopes in epidemic diseases”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Assistant Professor Dr. Gizem Öner of Near East University recently carried out a research examining “The Effect of the Quarantine Process Caused by Outbreak Diseases on the Level of Hope in People”. Dr. Öner is attached to the Philosophy Teaching Department of the Near East University.

According to the information provided by the Near East University, in total 250 persons participated in this survey, of whom 160 were female and 90 male. The survey was conducted in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The age of the participants was 18 and above.

The Covid-19 has affected our daily lives and we see and feel the changes that we are now adjusting ourselves to are now becoming the normal way life. However, it is not all. The way all this has affected our way of thinking is also important. Dr. Öner, carried out this survey to measure how far the people are hopeful during this tough period.

The survey was carried out on social media. There were differences in terms of hope levels according to the age of the participants. It turned out that participants between the ages of 18 and 29 showed little hope compared to those aged 40 and over. In the survey, which showed differences in the level of hopelessness of people aged 50 and over compared to the people with whom the participants lived, it was seen that those living with their families showed less hopelessness than those living with their friends.

In the survey, which also investigated the hope effect of living in isolation, some of the participants stated that the isolated life gave peace, while others stated that this situation caused unhappiness, anxiety, anger and hopelessness.