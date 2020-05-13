Isolation Challenge – Craig and Christina Toms stuck in the UK

We have been publishing many readers letters of ex-pats who want to return to the UK from Northern Cyprus, and also those who want to return to Northern Cyprus from around the world who have homes in the TRNC and are unable to return due to both flight and border restrictions because of COVID-19 prevention measure.

We have received a new letter from Craig Toms who wants to return with his wife Christina to their dream home they have bought in Northern Cyprus.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing some good news where we can.

Readers mail…

Craig Toms……

Hello Chris,

My wife Christina and I recently celebrated our wedding anniversary on Saint George’s day. Like many celebrations around the world, the current epidemic spoiled our plans.

Having retired in December 2019 we spent a month at the beginning of 2020 in Lapta, North Cyprus. Having been stationed in Episkopi back in the 80s we wanted to compare both parts of the Island. During our stay we had a wonderful time and were impressed by the community spirit and local people that did so much to make us feel welcome.

After an extensive search along most of the north coast road we found what we hope will become our dream home. Being so focused on our objective the early development of the virus went largely unnoticed due to our excitement. Little did we know that the global epidemic that was about to occur when we flew back from Ercan airport.

Although our UK house sale is due to complete in the 3rd week of June, we still wait for news from the TRNC on the border and port reopening and whether going into quarantine awaits us when we arrive. Monitoring the situation from the UK is frustrating and stressful as much still needs to be completed to make our dream a reality. While lockdown measures in the UK seem miles behind what we read about what has been happening in North Cyprus we hope to join you sooner than later.

To those of you who may remember us asking endless questions about living in the TRNC please stay safe.

Best regards

Craig and Christina