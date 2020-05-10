Lockdown, Take Away your meal from the Balti House, Esentepe

We are all going stir crazy not being able to go out and her indoors is fed up with thinking of things to cook so it’s good news that some restaurants have applied and, after ministry approval, they will be able to offer a takeaway service to their customers.

Mahmood Malhi tells us that his Balti House restaurant in Esentepe is opening to give a lunchtime take-away service from Monday 11th May 2020 from 11.00am to 3.30pm so for more information click here or call 0548 847 1221