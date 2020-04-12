Tulips – ‘Stay at Home’ Party Results

Readers mail….

Sue Tilt.. (Tulips)..

Hello readers

As most of you know Tulips organised a ‘Stay at Home’ Party to help raise funds for medication for our cancer patients on the 4th April 2020.

We asked you to make a donation and send a photograph of your evening to us so that we could post on the Tulips Facebook page.

We fully understood that some of you are out of work or not being paid due to the current COVID19 Coronavirus pandemic but you still helped by sharing our posts and that was all that we asked of you and you did, thank you so very much.

To everyone who donated, well what can we say ….. Thank you seems so insignificant compared to what we received. We thought we might get a couple of thousand TL if we were lucky however we underestimated the immense support that we would receive from you all so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

In addition to the fabulous individual donations a few expat groups/associations came on board to help us out with the Bellapais Lodge donating 1,583 Euros, St Andrew’s Church 4,000TL, TFR Cemetery Fund 5000TL, ATA 2000TL and the TFR 3000TL – absolutely staggering! Thank you for your amazing and totally unexpected support.

We are still waiting for some money to come in due to pledges being made and travel being restricted so these will be collected later. The sum raised was an unbelievable:

£3,050GBP and 30,061TL !!!!

We will lose a very small amount of the GBP in transfer costs, the JustGiving costs and rate of exchange when the money arrives this week in the TRNC however we are firm believers in 97% of something is better than 100% of nothing.

Once again, thank you to absolutely everyone that helped raise this amazing amount.

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)

Editors note: Some of the great photos found on the Tulips Facebook page click here