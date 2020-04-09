BRS Coronavirus weekly News Update 8th April

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 8th April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE – 7th APRIL 2020

Welcome to our first ‘Weekly Update’. This brief format update will be circulated weekly and includes information which we currently circulate on our Facebook Group (British Residents’ Society – Official)

We have decided to issue these updates as we understand that not all our members are on Facebook or use other Social Media.

We will be adding all the current information regarding the Curfews and movement restrictions. We will also be including other relevant information during these difficult times. However, we will not be adding information which does not relate to the present situation.

If any of you have questions regarding any of the information, we are publishing please email us via the BRS website

We will continue to include the ‘Facts and Figures’ of the situation as can be seen in the graphic, which provides information regarding infections and fatalities on both sides of the border.

We will also provide specific information in respect of ‘new’ infections and the areas that they are in.

We will also provide information on the current numbers of violations – both for ‘unnecessary journeys’ during the daytime as well as overnight violations.

Having spoken to the Government it appears that there are UK expats being fined for violations during the daytime, but most of those violations are after 9pm – by TRNC citizens!

You do not require special permissions if you are going to buy food, go to the bank, buy fuel or attend medical appointments.

EX-PATS STUCK IN UK

We are aware of many UK Expats being ‘stuck’ in the UK and unable to return to the TRNC. We have lobbied on their behalf to allow them to return but the Government refuse to allow ANYONE, other than TRNC citizens permission to enter. Once we have any further information regarding this situation, we will advise you.

CURRENT REGULATIONS IN RESPECT OF THE ‘GREEN LINE’

Currently there is a ban on moving across the Green Line which is in force until further notice. As the dates continue to be extended, we will advise when there is going to be a change.

CURRENT MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

There is currently an inter-district movement ban, unless you have the relevant permissions to enable you to cross the district lines. This is currently in place until midnight 10th April.

ALSANCAK, LAPTA and KARSIYAKA QUARANTINE

There is currently in place a ‘quarantine’ enforcement in place surrounding the three villages. You are still able to move around inside that area – BUT ONLY for the permitted reasons.If you need to make necessary journeys, please ensure that once you have completed them you return straight home.

You will not be allowed to move outside of the area, without the correct permissions.

This is currently in place until further notice.

If at any time you need to apply for special permissions for movement, either inside or outside your District you can obtain this by entering

https://permissions.gov.ct.tr on your phone or computer and completing the form then submitting it.

If you use a laptop you will have to download and print off the form. You need a new permission for each ‘separate’ activity.

For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here