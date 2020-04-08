Minister Üstel announced decisions taken for the Tourism sector

The Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel stated that, together with all the countries of the world, the TRNC is under the threat of a global pandemic and, as a government, they have taken some measures economically as well as the radical measures taken by prioritising public health.

In addition to the measures taken by the government, Minister Üstel announced that they made some precautionary decisions regarding the tourism sector as a result of their work with the Ministry of Tourism.

Emphasising that the measures taken within the scope of the fight against Coronavirus are by keeping human health in the foreground, Minister Üstel underlined the fact that the country’s economy is greatly affected by these measures, especially the tourism sector throughout the world, as well as the tourism sector in the TRNC.

Stating that tourism, which is the locomotive sector of the TRNC economy, can overcome the economic bottleneck that has arisen with this global pandemic, Minister Üstel said, “As the Ministry of Tourism, we have made some decisions regarding the tourism sector. The goal we have is that these decisions can be a breath to the tourism sector.”

Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel stated that it is inevitable that the tourism sector will enter a very difficult period due to the global epidemic, especially in 2020, and that they have made some decisions within the framework of the efforts they have carried out for the sector to breathe easily.

Minister Üstel stated that in accordance with the Tourism and Travel Agencies Law No. 49/89, they made a decision to postpone the annual fees for 3 months to the ‘Tourism and Travel Agencies Document’ renewed on April 1 every year.

The Tourism and Environment Minister has taken some precautions regarding the hotels operating in the country, who have to stop their activities due to the global epidemic, therefore, taking into account the fact that they cannot generate income, he stated that it had been decided to postpone their tourism business documents, renewed every year under the Tourism Industry Incentive Law numbered 16/87, for 3 months.

Minister Üstel stated that they had decided to postpone the fees for occupation of the workplaces within the Girne Ancient Port, and the postponement of the ship fees, for 3 months.

The Minister stated that in line with the new measures taken by the Ministry for the tourism sector, which has suffered the most in the TRNC, as well as throughout the world due to the global epidemic, for all the houses rented for tourism purposes under the control and authority of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, it had been decided to postpone their rents for 3 months.

Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel added that the new measures taken regarding the tourism sector can be developed by taking into account the course of the epidemic in the country, and that the fees and rents covered by the 3-month delay will be re-evaluated so that the sector will not be damaged.

Minister Üstel also said in his statement: “I have full belief that we will survive this difficult period with our stakeholders. I believe that TRNC tourism, together with its stakeholders, will regain its vitality as soon as possible after the global epidemic.”