Girne Municipality continues workplace inspections

Food sales continue within the framework of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers and in order to control the measures to be taken for markets, butchers and bakeries on site, Girne Municipality is inspecting enterprises in the region intensively.

45 Market businesses were audited.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; Sismar Market and Avşar Market, which have operations in Ziya Rızkı Street and Uğur Mucu Street, have been closed and sealed due to the lack of disinfection and hygiene measures at their entrances, and because they did not comply with the decisions of the Council of Ministers.

In the checks made by the municipal teams, it is established whether the measures that the Council of Ministers deemed necessary are followed. In addition to preventing overcrowding within the market, ensuring the 2-meter distance of the citizens in the aisles and at the checkout points, the use of gloves and masks for the personnel working in the market and providing gloves and hand disinfectants at the entrances is a legally mandatory measure.

Girne Municipality Health Branch Supervisor Naile Soyel: “A very important process has been entered in the control of the new Coronavirus epidemic. Within the framework of a series of serious measures taken by the Council of Ministers, it will support the struggle to be carried out in an integrated way, which is vital for the protection of the health of the whole society.”

Stating that they sent the data of the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health about the precautions to be taken at the beginning of the process, Soyel underlined that the inspections will continue without interruption.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü: With this critical quarantine process, in which society have closed their homes, companies that have to work to ensure the continuity of life, providing service in line with the decisions announced by the Council of Ministers, is vital.

At this point, serious duties fall on market owners, employees, citizens and wholesalers. We invite all society to cooperate sensitively so that we can manage this process successfully together. In respect of the rules, Girne Municipality will apply the necessary sanctions in case of detection of businesses creating risk to the community.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality