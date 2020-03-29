KIBTEK special discount for April, May, June 2020

We have been asked to share the following announcement by Kibtek in respect of a special discount being offered in respect of invoices for the months of April, May and June 2020

“ Announcement about the Special Discount to be applied on KIBTEK Consumption Invoice

According to the charter principles, approved by Council of Ministers, 15% discount will be applied on April, May, June invoices (Period 2020/04 : Period 2020/05 : Period 2020/06) and will be shown under the title‘’ Special Discount’’. The period total of the related period if not paid in advance and complete; the payment amounts will be controlled and in this regard applied 15% discount will be reflected on the next invoice as a debit.

Partial and late payments will not be taken into account.