Tear gas sprayed at Turkish Cypriots protesting at Lokmaci

There were protests at the Lokmacı Border Gate for the second time on Saturday 7th March regarding the decision of the Greek Cypriot Administration to close four border gates claiming measures in respect of the Coronavirus.

Greek Cypriot police used tear gas against the Turkish Cypriots during the bi-communal protest who tried to push the barriers aside. Greek Cypriot protesters on the other side of the barricade applauded and shouted slogans in order to support the Turkish Cypriot protesters.

Some journalists who were trying to film the incident were also affected by the tear gas, as well as the protesters.