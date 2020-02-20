BTM League Results and Tables for 15/16 February

By Richard Beale……
In the BTM White Group Değirmenlik after their 2-0 win at Gülgün Süt were crowned as Champions. Değirmenlik who not so long ago were a Super League team return to the K-Pet League 1 next season at the first attempt.
The previous weekend Yeniboğaziçi were crowned Champions of the Red Group.
With only two weeks of the season left, the race to claim the third promotion place via the play offs is on. Incirli in the Red Group and Tatlisu HOBSK and Yilmazköy in the white Group. The teams that finish second will play each other for that promotion place.
BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.
|15/02
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|6 – 1
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|15/02
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|2 – 0
|Geçitkale GSK
|15/02
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|0 – 1
|İncirli SK
|15/02
|Serdarlı GB
|0 – 1
|Yarköy PGSK
|15/02
|Türkmenköy ASK
|3 – 1
|Vadili TÇBSK
BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|16
|15
|0
|1
|41
|9
|32
|45
|C
|İncirli SK
|16
|10
|3
|3
|38
|15
|23
|33
|PO
|Geçitkale GSK
|16
|9
|2
|5
|40
|32
|8
|29
|Vadili TÇBSK
|16
|8
|4
|4
|46
|26
|20
|28
|Türkmenköy ASK
|16
|8
|3
|5
|30
|26
|4
|27
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|16
|5
|3
|8
|30
|36
|-6
|18
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|45
|-20
|15
|Serdarlı GB
|16
|4
|2
|10
|24
|32
|-8
|14
|Yarköy PGSK
|16
|2
|3
|11
|19
|40
|-21
|9
|PO
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|16
|2
|3
|11
|22
|54
|-32
|9
|PO
C = Champions. PO= Play off and Play out place.
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.
|16/02
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|4 – 0
|Zümrütköy SK
|16/02
|Ortaköy SK
|1 – 1
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|16/02
|Yılmazköy SK
|0 – 4
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|16/02
|Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK
|0 – 2
|Değirmenlik SK
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Değirmenlik SK
|14
|10
|3
|1
|39
|10
|29
|33
|C
|2.
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|15
|8
|24
|PO
|3.
|Yılmazköy SK
|15
|8
|0
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|24
|4.
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|14
|6
|4
|4
|25
|19
|6
|22
|5.
|Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK
|15
|6
|2
|7
|25
|32
|-7
|20
|6.
|Ortaköy SK
|14
|5
|3
|6
|33
|30
|3
|18
|7.
|Denizli SK
|14
|5
|3
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|18
|8.
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|14
|4
|5
|5
|20
|23
|-3
|17
|PO
|9.
|Zümrütköy SK
|14
|1
|1
|12
|19
|52
|-33
|4
|PO
C= Champions PO= Play off and Play out space.
