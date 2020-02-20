BTM League Results and Tables for 15/16 February

By Richard Beale……

In the BTM White Group Değirmenlik after their 2-0 win at Gülgün Süt were crowned as Champions. Değirmenlik who not so long ago were a Super League team return to the K-Pet League 1 next season at the first attempt.

The previous weekend Yeniboğaziçi were crowned Champions of the Red Group.

With only two weeks of the season left, the race to claim the third promotion place via the play offs is on. Incirli in the Red Group and Tatlisu HOBSK and Yilmazköy in the white Group. The teams that finish second will play each other for that promotion place.

BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.

15/02 Yeniboğaziçi DSK 6 – 1 1461 İskele Trabzonspor 15/02 Mehmetçik TÇBSK 2 – 0 Geçitkale GSK 15/02 Dipkarpaz TSK 0 – 1 İncirli SK 15/02 Serdarlı GB 0 – 1 Yarköy PGSK 15/02 Türkmenköy ASK 3 – 1 V adili TÇBSK

BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.

P W D L F A GD Pts Yeniboğaziçi DSK 16 15 0 1 41 9 32 45 C İncirli SK 16 10 3 3 38 15 23 33 PO Geçitkale GSK 16 9 2 5 40 32 8 29 Vadili TÇBSK 16 8 4 4 46 26 20 28 Türkmenköy ASK 16 8 3 5 30 26 4 27 Mehmetçik TÇBSK 16 5 3 8 30 36 -6 18 1461 İskele Trabzonspor 16 4 3 9 25 45 -20 15 Serdarlı GB 16 4 2 10 24 32 -8 14 Yarköy PGSK 16 2 3 11 19 40 -21 9 PO Dipkarpaz TSK 16 2 3 11 22 54 -32 9 PO

C = Champions. PO= Play off and Play out place.

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.

16/02 Tatlısu HOBSK 4 – 0 Zümrütköy SK 16/02 Ortaköy SK 1 – 1 Karaoğlanoğlu SB 16/02 Yılmazköy SK 0 – 4 Dikmen Gücü SK 16/02 Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK 0 – 2 Değirmenlik SK

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.

P W D L F A GD Pts 1. Değirmenlik SK 14 10 3 1 39 10 29 33 C 2. Tatlısu HOBSK 14 7 3 4 23 15 8 24 PO 3. Yılmazköy SK 15 8 0 7 20 22 -2 24 4. Dikmen Gücü SK 14 6 4 4 25 19 6 22 5. Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK 15 6 2 7 25 32 -7 20 6. Ortaköy SK 14 5 3 6 33 30 3 18 7. Denizli SK 14 5 3 6 25 26 -1 18 8. Karaoğlanoğlu SB 14 4 5 5 20 23 -3 17 PO 9. Zümrütköy SK 14 1 1 12 19 52 -33 4 PO

C= Champions PO= Play off and Play out space.

