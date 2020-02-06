Minister Pilli made inspections at Quarantine Centre in Lefkosa

TRNC Ministry of Health continues to take the measures related to Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the light of the decisions produced by the bi-communal Health Technical Committee, which convened on 4th February.

The Ministry has taken all necessary precautions, taking into account the possibility of the outbreak reaching the island in general and to our country in particular, taking into account the World Health Organization guidelines and warnings regarding the new Coronavirus. The units within the Ministry continue their work urgently. In this context, it continues to work intensively in airports, border gates and ports where passengers from abroad come to our country, to prevent the possible situation of the virus being spread in the country. At the meeting held on 4th February, the Ministry noted that the Greek Cypriot side had approached the issue with sensitivity and importance. Since there is no incident on both sides, there is no need to take additional precautions at the border gates on the Green Line at this time. In the event of a possible case, the committee will reconsider the situation.

In this context, the Minister of Health Dr Ali Pilli visited Lefkosa Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital to inspect the work which has been done in the quarantine centre in the State Hospital. He received information from Chief Physician Adil Özyılkan and Chief Nurse Fatma Savaşkan, and health personnel.

Source: Ministry of Health

Editor’s Note: Information leaflets from the Ministry of Health in English and Turkish are now available by clicking here