Limasol Gençler Birliği’s Bülent bashes Esentepe

By Richard Beale ….

A hat trick from Limasol Gençler Birliği striker BÜLENT ÇAKMAK helped his team to inflict a heavy defeat on a poor Esentepe team.

Result : ESENTEPE KKSK 3 LIMASOL GENÇLER BIRLİĞİ 5

Saturday February 1st 2020: K-Pet League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium

After witnessing 17 goals in the morning fixture between Geçitkale and Iskele Trabzonspor, it continued raining goals in Esentepe with a further 8 goals, I am goaled out!

This was Esentepe’s first League defeat in seven matches, but they were thoroughly outplayed by a slick LGB team. Esentepe defence this season has been their strongest suit but they were continually ripped apart down the middle and on the flanks with the team probably having their worst game of the season. They were 0-3 at half time, dead and buried but give the team credit in the second half they roused themselves, got themselves back into it only to shoot themselves in the foot by giving away sloppy goals again.

Esentepe’s cause was not helped by a back injury to goalkeeper Onur suffered early in the match, he was not happy and his movement appeared stilted. Defender Şahın also suffered a shoulder injury when LGB scored their first goal and had to be replaced at the break.

A dry pitch with high bounce, playing against a stiff breeze together with a setting sun caused Esentepe’s defence numerous problems as the İskele team dominated the first half.

Match action Esentepe the “men in black” !

It was Esentepe however in the opening 15 minutes that created two good opportunities. A quickly taken free kick by Kaan in the 11th minute saw Uğurcan square the ball across to Eray who forced a diving save from the LGB keeper Çağatay.

Then in the 15th minute following a Mahmut corner the Esentepe Captain Vurkan fired a powerful volley just over the bar.

LGB replied immediately taking the lead in the 16th minute, when a high bouncing ball was misjudged by Şahın and it allowed BÜLENT ÇAKMAK to nip in round Onur to score 0-1.

25 minutes again a high bouncing ball, was missed by Esentepe defender Nersin who may have been blinded by the sun METE SAĞIR took advantage to increase LGB lead 0-2

LGB were in total control spraying the ball around confidently, Esentepe were coming off second best all the time.

In injury time of the first half another nail was hammered into the Esentepe coffin when a cross from the left saw an unmarked BÜLENT ÇAKMAK head in. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-3

During the break Esentepe made a double change replacing Mustafa and Şahın with Şükrü and Gürkan Demir. They were forced to make another early change when Vurkan limped off and was replaced by Emre Mutlu.

These introductions had a desired effect as Esentepe showed more urgency. In the 58th minute from a Mahmut free kick Gürkan side footed just wide.

In the 68th minute EMRE MUTLU reduced the arrears, scoring with a low shot from just outside the area, to record his first ever goal at senior level. 1-3

That was short-lived when in the 74th minute BÜLENT ÇAKMAK completed his hat trick after putting through on the right.

1-4

Substitute ŞÜKRÜ raised Esentepe hopes scoring a fine individual goal in the 78th minute, cutting inside the area from the right, before driving a shot past Çağatay. 2-4

However that was again short-lived, two minutes later Bülent broke on the right before setting the ball up for Ex-Esentepe striker DENIZ KIBAR who had come on as a 63rd minute replacement to slot home. 2-5.

Esentepe were not finished yet when LGB defender and Captain Ertan brought down Şükrü in the 87th minute. NERSIN OSMAN penalty was parried by the diving Çağatay, but the Esentepe player following up managed to put in the rebound. FULL TIME SCORE : 3-5

Contrasting photos – happy Gençler Birliği celebrations and muted ones from Esentepe

SUMMING UP : To cap a miserable afternoon “Caretaker” and young team Coach Ali Suat Kanli resigned after the match so finding a new Coach is a urgent priority.

There were not many pluses to take from this match, LGB were superior in all departments. Esentepe strikers Ali and Eray were given scant service from the midfield and LGB Captain Ertan was a rock helped by Erkan and Sinan.

Vurkan and Yakup worked hard but were outplayed in the midfield. Replacements Emre and Şükrü definitely brought an improvement. I thought Eray worked tirelessly in attack and in midfield and was Esentepe’s best player.